Derelict Thornhill school now belongs to the community

Plans to convert the former primary school in Thornhill into a centre for creative enterprise, design and community use took a big step forward last week.

The purchase of the building by Old School Thornhill (OST) gives the green light to an ambitious plan to provide a range of facilities for business, creatives and communities across Upper Nithsdale in Dumfries and Galloway.

The acquisition of the building has been supported by The Scottish Land Fund, The Architectural Heritage Fund and Thornhill Community Council via the Mrs May Adams bequest fund.

The listed building is ideally laid out for a variety of uses including office space, hot-desking, a community kitchen, a performance venue and artists’ studios.

The project has worked closely with the neighbouring Wallace Hall Academy, as part of the building will be self-managed by students.

The next step for OST is to appoint a project manager who will raise the funding to renovate the building and instigate projects with the community that will inform its future use.

Keith Watson, chair of Thornhill Community Council said: “We were delighted to provide finance for this project via the Mrs May Adams bequest fund. We fully support the aims of the Old School to promote local enterprise and enrich the creative life of our area.”

Jo Roberston, Scotland Support Officer, Architectural Heritage Fund commented: “We are delighted to hear that the Old School in Thornhill has now been acquired by, and for, the local community.

“Full credit to the committed group which, step by step, has progressed the project to this stage.”