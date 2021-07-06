David ready to lay down a beat at Scottish championships

David Carrol goes by the stage name of DaveyC

The event on Saturday, July 17, will see 12 of the country’s top beatboxers battle it out for the crown.

David Carrol, who goes by the stage name DaveyC, is among those set to show off his skills when the eliminators get underway live on Facebook at 4pm.

Should he make it through, he will then have to impress the judges in three battle rounds to lift the title.

David said: “I started beatboxing 10 years ago, and it's something I've enjoyed developing and watching others develop too.

"I'd like to make regular appearances in more battles, like the Scottish and UK championships, as for me it's all about getting better.

"My main aim is to show my progression, it's going to fun, and if I win then that’ s an added bonus – I know everyone will be pushing each other.

"This is the third year the Scottish championship have been held and I like how it gives more people an opportunity to develop in Scotland, which is certainly needed due to how hard it is to get into the UKs.

"My plans are to constantly keep on improving my skills and hopefully we will see more beatboxers come out of Dumfries and Galloway.”

The event is organised by Beatbox Scotland and supported by Music Broth, Scottish Refugee Council, The Hemp Trading Company, Homegrownalwaysbest and Carlton Studios.