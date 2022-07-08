Council seeks millions of pounds from the UK Government to level up Galloway projects

The Levelling Up Fund gives priority to investment in regeneration and growth, in places in need and areas of low productivity and connectivity.

A bid of £5.4m has been made for Dalbeattie Rocks and Wheels to turn the vacant former primary school site into a base for road cycling, mountain biking, orienteering, cross country running, climbing and water sports, with provision for visitor accommodation.

This is being developed and delivered by the Dalbeattie Community Initiative, which has been supported by the council’s Economic Development Capital Programme.

The regeneration of the George Hotel is one of the projects seeking funding

£4.6m is being sought to create an inclusive water sports hub adjacent to the marina in Stranraer, which will include a number of public facilities.

Developed and delivered by Stranraer Water Sports Association, it will also provide a base for water sports events, building on the success of the World Skiffie Championships.

Together with the marina expansion project, developed through Borderlands, this will contribute to the aim of repositioning Stranraer as a marine leisure destination.

A project to create an anchor attraction within Stranraer town centre through the regeneration of the George Hotel site requires £8.7m.

This will compliment ongoing investment in the neighbouring Stranraer

Museum and the previous investment in the nearby Millennium Centre.

A mixed use community arts, culture and activity centre is being developed, and

whilst the council will facilitate the initial construction, the longer-term plan is to develop options for community based management of the centre.

Other projects which the council is seeking cash from the Levelling Up Fund for include:

The ‘rollout’ of the EV Hub model currently being delivered in Annan to Stranraer, Whithorn, Newton Stewart, Gatehouse of Fleet and Sanquhar with an estimated cost of £1.2m per Hub.

In addition there is a desire for provision of improved cycle and walking route facilities, centred on the deliverable elements of the new coast to coast cycle route between Portpatrick and Eyemouth.

The Dumfries and Galloway section of the new route includes construction of the

fully designed path scheme from Penpont to Thornhill, with these interventions, costed at £2m.

Co-leader of Dumfries and Galloway Council, Stephen Thompson, said: “These are extremely worthwhile projects across the whole of our region and should go a long way to regenerate our region and boost our local economy.