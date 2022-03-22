Community organisations share over £1.3m across Dumfries and Galloway

Dumfries and Galloway Outdoor and Woodland Learning Group celebrate receiving nearly £85,000

The Scottish Government’s Communities Mental Health and Wellbeing Fund – administered by Third Sector Dumfries and Galloway – supports adult community-based initiatives to help address the impact of distress and mental ill health caused by social isolation and loneliness.

It will also address mental health inequalities exacerbated by the pandemic.

Dumfries and Galloway Outdoor and Woodland Learning Group (DG OWL) were awarded £84,469 for their regionwide project Branching Out.

This will help people with mental ill health gain the health benefits of being outdoors and meeting other people in a safe way.

DG OWL’s Elizabeth Tindal said: “Because of this grant, we are able to include people with long term conditions and expand the number of Branching Out programmes we can run and increase our geographic spread.

"Importantly, the funding will also pay for a coordinator post liaising with the health services, who have people in need of this programme.”

Another successful regionwide project was Reaching Out from LGBT Youth Scotland with Dumfries and Galloway LGBT Plus receiving £23,538.

Ali Kerr, head of partnerships at LGBT Youth Scotland, said: “We know that LGBTI young people experience extra barriers when accessing mental health services and we look forward to developing our partnership work with mental health services in Dumfries and Galloway and create clear pathways for LGBTI young people to access those services more effectively.”

LGBT Youth Scotland also received £20,000 for Changing Lives through Youth Work.

David McVitie, chairman of Threave Rovers Football Club, welcomed the £6600 awarded to the “Head Clear” initiative.

He said: “The funding will allow the club to provide mental health workshops aimed at the local community and the surrounding area.

"They will provide support to individuals struggling with mental health issues and provide guidance on where and how to get support.”

The other successful applicants were:

Independent Living Support – It’s All About You! – £100,000; Food Train Ltd – Food Train Friends – £80,000; OutPost Arts – creative wellbeing director – £65,000; DG Voice – community activities – £63,865; Loreburn Housing Association – Fit for Life – £59,166;

D&G Mental Health Association – frontline operational support – £53,668; Electric Theatre Workshop – Transform – £50,000; A Listening Ear – D&G-wide befriending service – £49,780; The Hub D&G – Spring Social Prescribing Project – £43,140; Local Initiatives in New Galloway – People, Places and Outdoor Spaces – £39,480 & men’s Monday morning coffee – £700;

User and Carer Involvement – men’s wellbeing – £39,021; Let’s Get Sporty – Let’s Get Mindful – £34,856; All Roads Lead to Whithorn Trust – Well Whithorn – £31,195; Relationship Scotland Dumfries and Galloway – Breaking Down Barriers to Healthy Minds – £30,000; Kirkconnel and Kelloholm Development Trust – Upper Nithsdale Good Share: community health & wellbeing project – £29,984;

D&G Advocacy Service – advocacy service – £29,970; Shambellie House Trust – Breathing Space at Shambellie – £29,960; Dumfries YMCA –Community Café – £29,780; The Stove Network – Open Hoose – £29,750; Castle Douglas Community Information Technology Centre – Create IT – £27,009;

Apex Scotland – Time To Chat – £21,153; Inspired Community Enterprise Trust – improving mental wellbeing for young people with ASN – £21,141; Kates Kitchen – Growing the Community – £20,538; Early Years Scotland – increased support for disadvantaged new/young mums and their children – £19,662; Dumfries and Galloway Hard of Hearing Group – lip reading classes – £19,380;

Moniaive Initiative – Glencairn Health & Wellbeing Support Project – £19,174; Annan & District Day Centre – promoting the health and well-being of individuals to live in their own homes longer and reduce isolation – £17,500; Lincluden After School Group – Mending Minds, Health and Homes – £14,644; D&G College – First Aid for Mental Health in the Community – £12,426; Autumn Voices – Telling Older People’s Stories – £11,770;

Paragon Ensemble – Sounds Well Good – £10,366; Coronation Day Centre – garden project – £9581; Creetown Initiative – Ferry Friends – £9288; Propagate Scotland – Growing Connections – £8500; Moffat Town Hall Redevelopment Trust – The Harmony Club – £7776;

Allanton Peace Sanctuary – Allanton Volunteer Well-Being Experience Programme – £6622; South Machars Community Centre – food and nutrition awareness – £6380; D&G ME and Fibromyalgia Network – online craft workshops and wellbeing sessions – £6000; Dalry Community Council – Community Wellbeing in the Glenkens – £5975; The Devils Porridge Museum Reviving – The Cordite Club – £5600;