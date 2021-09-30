Community honour "much-loved" Stranraer resident with a touching memorial

Members of Neil Brown’s family joined Loreburn staff and McCormack Gardens residents last week to unveil the new bench

Neighbour Ashley McDowall approached Loreburn Housing Association with the idea of siting a memorial for Neil, who passed away last year.

Ashley said: “Neil was a much-loved member of our community. He had a very big heart and was always there to give a helping hand to those in need.

“I wanted to do something to honour Neil’s life. I wanted to have a place where not only residents of McCormack Gardens could come and reflect, but everyone in the community too. It's something that can live and grow on for Neil.

“I am very thankful to Loreburn for allowing this to go ahead and for all the hard work they put in to make it happen.”

Neil was known for his selfless actions, always putting others before himself. He was passionate about his work at Key Housing where he supported vulnerable people in the community.

Rachael McCrory, neighbourhood officer at Loreburn, said: “It has been my pleasure to be able to assist the residents of McCormack Gardens in creating this memorial for Neil.

“He was a much-respected member of the community and is sadly missed by many.”