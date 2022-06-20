Coast-to-coast cycle raises over £5,500 for MND Scotland

The cyclists dip their front wheels in the North Sea to mark the completion of the three-day challenge

The Southern Upland Way (SUW) covers the full width of Scotland from Portpatrick to Cockburnspath and is generally walked in 12-16 days.

A group Dumfries and Galloway cyclists decided to create a road version, following the SUW as closely as possible.

William McNish of Crawick and Nithsdale Wheelers Cycle Club led the development of the road route.

This involved mapping, consulting the SUW Rangers and trial cycle runs, and in the end a route totalling 201 miles with 10,950 feet of climbing was devised.

Jake Arnold, Johnny Macklin and Jock Murray from Moniaive were among the 13 riders who dipped their back wheels in the sea at Portpatrick, before cycling 66 miles through New Luce, Newton Stewart, past Clatteringshaws to Moniaive.

The second day took in the 79 miles from Moniaive, via Wanlockhead, through Moffat, Tibbie Shiels to end at Innerleithen.

The riders set off on the last day to ride the 56 miles from Innerleithen, passing Tweedbank, Duns, Cockburnspath to dip their front wheels in the North Sea at Cove.

Jock Murray said: “The three days, whilst tough, were thoroughly enjoyed by the riders as we made their way through the rugged and beautiful upland scenery.

"We would all like to thank family and friends for their support and encouragement and everyone who donated or sponsored us on this endeavour which has so far raised £5,621 for MND Scotland.

"A number of individuals, organisations and business require special thanks including: Fernhill Hotel, Portpatrick; Café Arieti, Moffat; The Potting Shed Restaurant, Duns; Fosyth Butchers, Sanquhar; Three Villages Café, Penpont; Ian Turnbull and Malcolm Thompson; Kerr & Smith, Cumnock; Kirkconnel Heritage Society; and Kelloholm Community Council.

“Thanks also to Jude Knowles and Sheena Murray who crewed the much appreciated support vehicle, carrying bags and distributing, food, water and encouragement along the way!”