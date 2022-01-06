Citizens Advice Service looking for new volunteers in Dumfries and Galloway

Make volunteering your New Year’s resolution

Jess Benzie, communications and volunteer development manager, said: “Last year D&G CAS helped 7290 clients and secured £7.4m in client financial gains which could not have been possible without the 4723 hours our volunteers delivered.

“Volunteers can join in several different roles, including advice and administrative roles and board positions – we also have social media volunteers.

"We give full training so volunteers are comfortable in their work which can be done virtually or in the office. Please get in touch if you are interested in helping your commu nity, it is also a great way to enhance your CV."CAS