Circus fun comes to Galloway
All the fun of the circus comes to Dalbeattie Town Hall on Monday at 11.30am and Stranraer’s Ryan Centre on Tuesday at 1.30pm.
Wednesday, 6th October 2021, 4:40 pm
The laughter-packed stage show "Cartoon Circus Live" combines the comedy of pantomime with the thrill of the big top.
The one-hour family show features some of Britain's funniest clowns, traditional slapstick comedy, magic, illusions, the amazing girl in the spinning bottle, a huge giant dancing panda, high flying diabolos, cartoon characters, plate spinning, an acrobatic human slinky, puppets, prizes and surprises.
There is even a performing piranha.
For tickets costing £8.50, call or text 07906 854269 for reservations.