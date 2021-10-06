Circus fun comes to Galloway

The clowns are among the many acts at “Cartoon Circus Live”

The laughter-packed stage show "Cartoon Circus Live" combines the comedy of pantomime with the thrill of the big top.

The one-hour family show features some of Britain's funniest clowns, traditional slapstick comedy, magic, illusions, the amazing girl in the spinning bottle, a huge giant dancing panda, high flying diabolos, cartoon characters, plate spinning, an acrobatic human slinky, puppets, prizes and surprises.

There is even a performing piranha.