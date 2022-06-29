Celebrating the work of Dumfries and Galloway's foster carers

Foster carers in Dumfries and Galloway were recognised for their dedication during the pandemic

Foster carers from across the region came together for the first time as a whole group following the pandemic.

The event was arranged by Dumfries and Galloway Council to thank foster carers and celebrate all the wonderful care they provide to children and young people.

A presentation during the event also recognised some of the carers who have recently retired, as well as carers who have fostered for more than 25 years.

Different speakers attended the event including the council’s interim chief executive Derek Crichton and Sara Smith from the fostering network.

The event was also an opportunity for staff from social work to hear from foster carers, listen to their views and ideas on potential improvements on working together.

Councillor Andy Ferguson, chair of the social work committee, said: “It was good to see so many of our foster carers come together.

"The last two years have been challenging but we’ve seen compassion and selflessness from our foster carers.

"They have opened their doors to children and given them a safe place during the Covid-19 pandemic when the rest of the country were struggling to even see their own families.

"These foster carers helped children to stay safe, in caring communities and create warm and nurturing relationships. This in turn helps to build stability and confidence in these young people.

“This was an important day. It provided us with an opportunity to thank foster carers and celebrate all the wonderful care they have provided to children in foster care throughout the pandemic.

"They’ve had to become teachers, entertainers, counsellors as well as carers. They had to adapt to using new technology and many found creative ways to ensure children’s needs are met.