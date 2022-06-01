Celebrating the impact of volunteers in Dumfries and Galloway

Ann Gordon, TSDG volunteering officer

It is holding free online events for voluntary organisations, including the first ever regional volunteering forum on Tuesday.

TSDG has also produced three videos on previous winners of The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service – the highest award given to volunteer groups across the UK, which times in with celebrations for The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The videos on Dumfries and Galloway Befriending Project, Dumfries and Galloway LGBT Plus, and Dalbeattie Museum Trust will be shared alongside other profile pieces on TSDG’s social media channels.

Ann Gordon, TSDG volunteering officer, said: “Volunteers are the lifeblood of communities across Dumfries and Galloway.

"They pop up in all guises from youth leaders, beach cleaners, patient transport drivers, charity shop assistants, museum guides, and board trustees, to name but a few.

"The contribution volunteers make to our communities is immense and Volunteers’ Week is the perfect time to say a great big thank you.

“Volunteer Dumfries and Galloway, part of TSDG, would like to thank everyone who volunteers from the youngest to the oldest – our region truly is a great place to volunteer.”