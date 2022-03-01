Carson gains Scottish Parliament recognition for triumphant Team GB curlers

Vicky Wright shows off her gold medal at Murrayfield where the women’s team were guests of honour

Galloway and West Dumfries MSP Finlay Carson raised their achievement during First Minister’s Questions last week.

He asked the First Minister to join him in congratulating and recognising the remarkable achievements of Team GB in Beijing as the women’s team won gold and men’s team claimed silver.

Mr Carson told MSPs their success will now inspire many young men and women to take up what he believed is Scotland’s real national sport – first played here over 500 years ago.

Sign up to our daily The Galloway Gazette Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “Will she (Nicola Sturgeon) applaud the role of the small community curling clubs and facilities, such as Stranraer, Dumfries and Perth Curling rinks, and many others across Scotland, which provide the opportunity for players of all ages, and with a wide range of abilities and disabilities to take up the sport and thank The Royal Caledonian Curling Club and British Curling, which, not only nurture the sport at grassroots level, but create a world-class training environment for curling talent to thrive.”

In her response, the First Minuster confirmed she was in total agreement about the support provided by many communities in Scotland towards the sport of curling.

Ms Sturgeon recognised the work of both British and Scottish Curing, and all of those who have contributed to the success enjoyed by Team GB.

She continued: “I want to begin by congratulating the men’s team, they just missed out on gold but they should be really proud of themselves.”

Four out of the five team members – Hammy McMillan, Bobby Lammie, Grant Hardie and alternate Ross Whyte – have strong links with the curling scene in Stranraer.

The First Minister also took time the women’s team – that featured Stranraer curler Vicky Wright - who battled courageously to win the gold medal.

She said: “It gives me great pleasure to say a massive congratulations to the women’s team for winning an Olympic gold medal.