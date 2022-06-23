Braving Cowar Crag to raise £6,000 for the Stroke Association

The event was organised by Stewart Anderson from Newton Stewart, a long-standing volunteer with the Stroke Association, and saw 48 people take part.
Abernethy Barcaple outdoor centre ran the event and kept everyone safe, while the Co-op in Newton Stewart and Rowan Glen provided refreshments.
Stewart said: "We set out with the idea of an abseil as an eye-catching event, and the professionals quickly came up with the ideal venue.
"If we’d made £2,000 for The Stroke Association, I’d have been delighted, but the event really captured the imagination.
“As a result, the figure has far exceeded my wildest imaginings and has now gone above £6,300! I’m genuinely overwhelmed with the response.”