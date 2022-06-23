Braving Cowar Crag to raise £6,000 for the Stroke Association

A total of 48 people braved the 120ft descent for the Strike Association

The event was organised by Stewart Anderson from Newton Stewart, a long-standing volunteer with the Stroke Association, and saw 48 people take part.

Abernethy Barcaple outdoor centre ran the event and kept everyone safe, while the Co-op in Newton Stewart and Rowan Glen provided refreshments.

Stewart said: "We set out with the idea of an abseil as an eye-catching event, and the professionals quickly came up with the ideal venue.

"If we’d made £2,000 for The Stroke Association, I’d have been delighted, but the event really captured the imagination.