Brandon gets back on stage for the first time in 16 months

Brandon Barrett

The 18-year-old, who was one of the headliners at the House Of Illusion Salou prior to the pandemic, has worked alongside the Dumfries and Galloway Arts Festival to produce a Covid safe experience .

Brandon said: “I find it hard to believe that its been 16 months since I last stepped on stage, but this time has allowed me to create and write new routines and ideas that I cannot wait to share.

"You can expect some cheeky patter and some unbelievable mind reading and I might even hypnotise your best mate.”