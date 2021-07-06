Brandon gets back on stage for the first time in 16 months
Mind reader and hypnotist Brandon Barrett gets back on stage for the first time in 16 months when he performs at the Talking Horse in Stranraer on Sunday, July 16, at 4pm.
The 18-year-old, who was one of the headliners at the House Of Illusion Salou prior to the pandemic, has worked alongside the Dumfries and Galloway Arts Festival to produce a Covid safe experience .
Brandon said: “I find it hard to believe that its been 16 months since I last stepped on stage, but this time has allowed me to create and write new routines and ideas that I cannot wait to share.
"You can expect some cheeky patter and some unbelievable mind reading and I might even hypnotise your best mate.”
For more details visit https://dgartsfestival.org.uk/