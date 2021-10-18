Borderlands not on the longlist to become City of Culture

Sadly, the Borderlands Bid failed to make the longlist.

The Borderlands bid was one of 20 areas or places which entered the national competition in July 2021, with a total of eight making the longlist – Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Bradford, Cornwall, County Durham, Derby, Southampton, Stirling and Wrexham County Borough.

The ambitious Borderlands bid was submitted by South of Scotland Enterprise (SOSE) on behalf of the five different local authority areas of Dumfries and Galloway, Scottish Borders, Carlisle City, Cumbria and Northumberland who make up the Borderlands Partnership.

Professor Russel Griggs, SOSE and Borderlands City of Culture Steering Group chairman, said: “While disappointed that we have not made the longlist, it has still been a thoroughly worthwhile exercise.

“It has helped showcase our passion and ambition to the rest of the country, particularly around the twin crisis of biodiversity loss and climate change.

“We pass on our congratulations to those areas which successfully made the longlist.”

The Borderlands 2025 UK City of Culture bid aimed to build on the strong partnership developed between the councils as they developed the Borderlands Inclusive Growth Deal. It was not part of the Deal, signed in March 2021, which is a defined set of projects and programmes that is currently being delivered.