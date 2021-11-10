Boost your own wellbeing whilst providing valuable support to others

Volunteers are needed across Dumfries and Galloway

More specifically, 20 new volunteers are needed to support the Dumfries and Galloway Community Transport service, and further volunteers are also needed for a new Emergency Response Volunteer role across the region.

Community Transport helps people stay active, independent and social, perhaps by driving them to a community club, an appointment, or taking them home after a stay in hospital.

The new Emergency Response roles will see the formation of a team of standby volunteers who will be ready to come to the aid of their communities and the NHS when urgent needs arise.

However, it’s not just the people on the receiving end of the support that benefit from volunteering.

As a result of donating their time, Royal Voluntary Service volunteers report better physical health; mental health and wellbeing, with 81 per cent of pandemic volunteers reporting an improvement in this; new skills and work experience; and a sense of connection to others in their community.

In a recent report more than a third (38 per cent) of Royal Voluntary Service volunteers said that volunteering has also improved their confidence.

Joseph Florek, commissioned service operations manager for Royal Voluntary Service in Dumfries and Galloway, said: “The feedback we get from the people that we support is often that the help of our service and our volunteers is a real lifeline for them.

"Our volunteers are changing and improving people’s lives in Dumfries and Galloway every day.

"They volunteer completely selflessly, but it’s incredible to see how much their service changes their lives too.

"If you’d like to join our close-knit team of amazing volunteers, any time you can offer will go a long way to supporting your community and you’ll meet some fantastic people along the way.”