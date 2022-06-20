Blood Bikes vehicle named in honour of Duke of Edinburgh

The new car now joining the ranks of Dumfries and Galloway Blood Bikes has been supplied via funding from Dumfries Hospitals League of Friends, and was officially named at a Jubilee party in Dumfries on Thursday.

Commenting, Dumfries and Galloway Blood Bikes Chairman Dave Hook said: “We are absolutely delighted that the funding provided by Dumfries Hospitals League of Friends has supported the purchase of a new car to join the ranks of our vehicles.

“Royal consent was obtained to name this new car in memory of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh.

“The decision to name the car in his memory was taken to honour his passing in April 2021 and in recognition of the honour bestowed on Dumfries and Galloway Blood Bikes in 2018 when it was awarded The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

“The Platinum Jubilee party in Dumfries on Thursday to mark the Queen’s 70 years of service seemed an appropriate time to dedicate the new car in her late husband’s memory.”

He added: “We’re very pleased and grateful that Lord Lieutenant Fiona Armstrong attended for the naming.”

Dumfries Hospitals League of Friends said they are fully supportive of the work undertaken by Dumfries and Galloway Blood Bikes in support of NHS Dumfries and Galloway.

Adeline Hill from Dumfries Hospitals League of Friends stated: “We’re very aware of the excellent work undertaken by all the volunteers within Dumfries and Galloway Blood Bikes, helping to transport small items around the country.

“They rely on their fleet of vehicles and we’re delighted that we have been able to provide funding that we have raised as a charity in support of their continuing efforts.

“The naming of the new car in memory of The Duke of Edinburgh seems very appropriate.