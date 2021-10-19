Bikers raise cash for Poppyscotland

Bikers were happy to take on the 1921 Poppy Pledge challenge to mark the 100th anniversary of the Poppy Appeal.

The bikers support a different charity every year and, to celebrate 100 years of the poppy appeal in 2021, they selected Poppyscotland.

It was the brainchild of Stewart Gray, chairman of road runs in the club.

He explained: “I happened to come across Poppyscotland’s 1921 Poppy Pledge challenge to mark the 100th anniversary of the poppy appeal.

Members finished the challenge with a run around Moffat and Selkirk.

"My daughter and son-in-law both served in the Royal Navy so this challenge was particularly close to my heart as I truly believe that all ex-servicemen and women who have suffered due to their experiences should have access to the support they need. We have a duty to help care for them.

“When we started to discuss what we would do for the challenge, fortunately I had been gifted an excellent book, The Motorcyclists Guide to Scotland, which helped us choose the runs we would ride to cover the 1921 miles.

"We selected nine one-day rides covering Dumfries and Galloway, the Borders and the Isle of Arran, and for each route we added stops at local war memorials so the riders could pay their respects.”

The club was re-established in 2018 and has nearly 200 members across the country, from Inverness to Yeovil in Somerset. It is inclusive to all, no matter age, ability or riding experience.

Member Crispin Bardsley said: “As a disabled rider, I have so much empathy for those that have been injured during their time of service. To know that we were raising money for such a worthy cause, doing something we all enjoy, really made the challenge unforgettable.”

Poppyscotland is most famously known for the annual Scottish Poppy Appeal in November, however the charity works tirelessly year-round to help the Armed Forces community in Scotland.

Gordon Michie, head of fundraising at Poppyscotland said: “Our work relies on supporters like The Galloway Motorcycle Club, who help raise the crucial funds we need.