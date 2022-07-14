BIG LIT book festival ready to write a new chapter this month

Stand-up comedian Rob Barratt will be appearing at BIG LIT’s Saturday Night Craic (July 23), combining clever word play, verse and song with satire and parody covering such important global topics as squid, data-driven education and distressed furniture.

He will be joined by a cast of top poets, musicians and other unlikely entertainments hosted by Gatehouse of Fleet’s own Alan McClure.

For the first time BIG LIT introduces Friday Night is Film Night (July 22) with a showing of two award winning films, followed by a Q&A with filmmakers about the process of filming under almost impossible lockdown conditions.

Sign up to our daily The Galloway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Storyteller Mara Menzies is returning for BIG LIT 2022

Pop into The Bakehouse Studio for a free ride on Bill Barlow’s totally crazy Poetry Pedlar for the first time since 2014, and create their own poetic masterpiece.

Chrys Salt, BIG LIT’s artistic director, said: “Of course, we could let BIG LIT pass without celebrating Scotland’s Year of Stories’.

"Scottish/Kenyan storyteller Mara Menzies is back by after wowing BIG LIT audiences last year, along with Bafta-winning actress Gerda Stevenson, whose time-line of tales Letting Go has received amazing reviews.”

Running from July 21-24, BIG LIT offers a rich literary diet to titillate and entertain – from book talks to poetry, top flight jazz to fishing and covering all the issues of the day such as climate change, Ukraine and Scottish Independence.