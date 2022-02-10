Be wiser, be happier, be yourself as u3a launches new programme

2022 marks the 40th anniversary of the u3a movement

Sessions take place online or in person, this blended model making it easier for carers, people with disabilities/shielding or without transport to take part from home.

Acting chair Celia Heller said: “u3as are the place to go if you want to be wiser, happier and be yourself. We offer something for everyone to enjoy, whether you’re an existing member or a new one.

"Our volunteers run groups on topics they know a lot about so others can learn too. We look at various subjects ranging from art appreciation to table tennis, there are no exams and people learn at their own pace.”