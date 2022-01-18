Award-winning play coming to The Fullarton Theatre next month
Wonder Fools collaborates with Crossmichael Drama Club to present ‘And Then Come the Nightjars’ at The Fullarton Theatre, Castle Douglas, from February 17-19.
Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 10:47 am
This award-winning play is a story of friendship against the odds and a tribute to a vanishing way of life.
Set against the backdrop of the 2001 foot-and-mouth epidemic, it charts the struggle of one dairy farmer amidst the crisis that saw the slaughter of four million animals and the postponement of a General Election.
Pyres are lit on the horizon and Michael is trapped as his farm becomes the battleground for his business, his heritage and his friendship with local vet Jeff.
Ten years on and the battle scars are as evident on their relationship as they are on the landscape.
For ticket details call 01556 504 506 or visit www.thefullarton.co.uk