Award-winning folk artist to perform at The CatStrand

Siobhan Miller is on tour

Siobhan’s UK tour comes hot on the heels of being a guest with the star-studded Transatlantic Sessions.

Her soulful and stirring renewal of traditional song has won her the BBC Radio 2 Folk Award for Best Traditional Track, and the BBC Alba Scots Trad Music Awards’ Scots Singer of the Year an unprecedented four times.

Siobhan’s fourth solo album, All is Not Forgotten, was released to critical acclaim in 2020, but coming during the height of the first national lockdown there was no accompanying touring.

As such she is now delighted to be able to get back on the road, perfroming material old and new.

Siobhan says: “I’m thrilled to be heading back out to visit some of my favourite places and venues with the band.

"With all of the uncertainty of the last couple years it’s made me realise the importance of live music, being in the same room as an audience and making that connection.

"Thinking about that has really inspired some of the new music we’ll be playing from my forthcoming album.

"It’s all about getting back to that feeling of live performance and having fun playing music to a room full of people.

"We’re really eager for people to have a great night at the show and make those connections again.”