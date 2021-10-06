Art of Science and Nature exhibition in Kirkcudbright has a real eye for detail

‘The Butterfly Effect’ by Jean Harlow

Visitors to the Tolbooth: Kirkcudbright will be treated to a n exhibition of drawings and paintings with a real eye for detail.

The Art of Science and Nature is a fascinating show of a broad range of scientific concepts illustrated as pai ntings in oil, ink, watercolours as well as modelled assemblages.

After being delayed due to the impact of the pandemic, Tolbooth: Kircudbright welcomes this exciting new exhibition, with the body of work including the Butterfly Effect, metamorphosis and virtual realities.

The showing includes approximately 40 pieces of work of work created over the past decade and throughout lockdowns.

Jean said: “I am fascinated by science and nature. I can paint plants and animals realistically, which I do , and some of these paintings are shown in the exhibition.

"But I am also interested in exploring scientific concepts such as metamorphosis, virtual realities and interconnectedness.

"I use my representational drawing skills to depict these concepts in a more conceptual or abstracted way.”

The exhibition includes a series of seven paintings called butterfly dreaming. Each takes a colour of the spectrum.

Jean explained: “I was thinking about the caterpillars in their cocoons changing into butterflies and what might be going through their consciousness at that time – like a dream. I tried to show this in the painting.”

Using the traditional media of oils and watercolours, pencil and ink, Jean expresses through her incredible eye for detail these scientific concepts.

The exhibition includes curved canvases and assemblages made from recycled computer innards with the titles ‘Internet Piracy’, and ‘Internet Browsing’.

Jean includes an explanation of each piece to describe her thinking about the scientific concepts involved and to explain the artistic processes.

The Art of Science and Nature exhibition runs until Saturday, October 16.