An Open opportunity for artists to display their work

This offers a great opportunity for new and aspiring artists to get their work shown in a prestigious venue and offered for sale to the public.
Provided you meet some basic requirements, your work will be accepted and the gallery will invite some artists to then take part in summer and autumn exhibitions alongside established artists.
Alistair Hamilton said: “We are keen to encourage those new to exhibiting to take part, because we know are many talented artists whose work is not being seen.”
For more information visit www.harbourcottagegallery.org.uk/latest-news/open2022/