An Open opportunity for artists to display their work

Harbour Cottage Gallery will host its Annual Open Exhibition this summer

This offers a great opportunity for new and aspiring artists to get their work shown in a prestigious venue and offered for sale to the public.

Sign up to our daily The Galloway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Provided you meet some basic requirements, your work will be accepted and the gallery will invite some artists to then take part in summer and autumn exhibitions alongside established artists.

Alistair Hamilton said: “We are keen to encourage those new to exhibiting to take part, because we know are many talented artists whose work is not being seen.”