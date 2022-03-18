Abused cat to undergo surgery after rescuers launch fundraiser
A one-eyed cat which was rescued from an abusive home will undergo surgery on its leg next week after its new owners appealed for donations to help pay for vet bills.
Gary Smith and Tracy Barron from Stranraer rescued eight-year-old female cat Izzy, when she was a kitten.
Izzy had to have one of her eyes removed as a consequence of her abuse and due to her having been thrown down stairs, she developed a limp in her rear left leg.
Tracy said: “We've loved Izzy and made her feel safe and she's very special to us.
"We've been giving her Loxicom every day for the pain, but that doesn't help anymore because now her knee keeps popping out of place and she's constantly in excruciating pain which is very distressing for the whole family.”
The family were quoted around £1,000 for x-rays and treatment, which they couldn't afford, but a GoFundMe campaign – www.gofundme.com/f/help-izzy-get-her-leg-fixed – has so far raised over £600 with 44 people donating.
Izzy got an x-ray on Monday which showed that the groove which holds her knee joint is too shallow, and Academy Vets will be operating on her on Tuesday.
Tracy said: “It's horrible having her in so much pain, so Gary and I just want to thank you all very much for helping Izzy, you're all amazing and we appreciate every donation.”