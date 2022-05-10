A taste of Americana at first bluegrass festival in Newton Stewart

Northern Irish four-piece 'Cup O'Joe are among the acts

Running from today (Friday) until Sunday the festival, which takes inspiration for its name from the Internationally renowned 'RockyGrass' festival in the USA, will feature some of the very best bluegrass and Americana musicians in the UK.

These include: popular North of England trio 'Jaywalkers', local singer/songwriter Bee Williams, Northern Irish four-piece 'Cup O'Joe', and Scottish trio 'The Auldeners' featuring vocalist Iona Fyfe, who was the first singer to win Musician of the Year at the MG ALBA Scots Trad Music Awards.

Festival director Nathon Jones said "After a difficult couple of years, we've hit the ground running in 2022 and are thrilled to be welcoming performing artists and live music back to the venue.

"Tickets and enquiries have been going really well and that's not surprising because there are some fantastic musicians performing this year."

As well as the Friday and Saturday night concerts there will opportunities throughout the weekend for musicians to take part in bluegrass jam sessions, with the new festival marquee erected in the garden.

Nathon said: "We’re very keen for people to bring their instruments, and voices, along for what promises to be a wonderful weekend of live music in Dumfries and Galloway."