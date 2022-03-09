A Scottish cultural treasure – new research reveals huge benefits of our book festivals

Adrian Turpin pictured outside the Wigtown Festival Company's office/shop in Wigtown (pic: Colin Hattersley Photography)

A survey covering nearly half the country’s 60+ book festivals shows that in 2019 they attracted audiences of almost 780,000 (410,000+ in person), featuring 2,800 authors and invested almost £6.7m of staff, goods and services (with a wider knock on impact estimated at over £11.3 million).

In 2020 the total audience dropped to 344,000, with 91 per cent being online or digital, as the festivals worked to find new ways to reach audiences, or were forced to cancel.

Adrian Turpin, artistic director of Wigtown Book Festival and steering committee member of the SBFN, said:“Scotland’s book festivals are a cultural treasure. Their growth has been extraordinary and they are a powerfully positive and much-loved part of our lives.

“During the pandemic many were able to pivot and deliver great events digitally and online – and they achieved a huge amount at a time when people were facing tremendous challenges. But it has been a struggle for the festivals and they have endured a serious battering, not least through the huge loss in revenues.

“It’s clear from our survey that they have an immense impact on Scotland’s culture and society, bringing hundreds of thousands of people of all ages, backgrounds and interests in contact with writers of every imaginable kind – firing imaginations, provoking discussion and strengthening the nation’s love of literature.

“It is vital that book festivals receive the full-blooded support of public, private and charitable funders, of the Scottish Government, of local authorities and of everyone else who values the role they play, so they not only recover from the pandemic, but further flourish and multiply.”

Authors and poets have also spoken about the importance of book festivals to their careers, to writing and to literary culture.

Dominic Hinde, author of A Utopia Like Any Other, said: “Book festivals are critical to the vitality and impact of Scottish writers.

"Given that many writers earn little from direct sales, festivals are a chance to engage with readers, increase profile and generate other forms of revenue.

"They are also a brilliant opportunity to take literature and ideas to publics around the country, especially in places such as Wigtown, Ullapool and Paisley.

“As an author and journalist I believe book festivals and cultural festivals are absolutely key to Scotland's cultural and intellectual life, and we should view them as a fundamental investment in civic infrastructure.”

Leela Soma, author of Twice Born, Bombay Baby and Murder at the Mela, said: “From Bute Noir, to Wigtown Book Festival, Bloody Scotland, Aye Write, to the huge EIBF – Scottish book festivals are making concerted efforts to have more representations from writers of colour from Scotland.