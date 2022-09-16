A final salute from Alister Jack

It's been a very busy week for Secretary of State for Scotland Alister Jack and a poignant and emotional one too.

However, in an interview with the Gazette on Wednesday, he admitted that seeing the plane leaving the tarmac at Edinburgh Airport on Tuesday night was arguably the most difficult.

For it signified the end of the Queen’s incredible life-long love affair with Scotland and its people.

Alister said: “Eight of us returned to St Giles on Tuesday – the First Minister, myself, the Lord Provost, the Presiding Officer, the Princess Royal, Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence, the Duke of Buccleuch and Earl of Dalhousie.

The Queen leaving Scotland for the last time was a difficult moment.

“We then accompanied the Queen’s coffin to the airport to see her off. Standing beside the Captain General of the Royal Company, I saluted her leaving Scotland for the last time.

“She loved Scotland and Scotland loved her so it was a very emotional and poignant moment watching that aeroplane leave the tarmac.

“It was in Scotland we saw the Queen at her most relaxed and happy, particularly on her regular visits to Balmoral. I know it would have been a comfort to her and her family that she was able to spend her last days in the place she loved so much.”

Alister drove back down to London that night too and, as we spoke, he was preparing for his final role in service to the Queen.

As members of the Scottish Royal Company of Archers, the Queen’s bodyguards (now the King’s), both Alister and defence secretary Ben Wallace were on duty for six hours at Westminster Hall on Thursday.

While members of the public paid their respects, it was a final opportunity for Alister to do likewise.

He said: “I’ve not had a moment to sit and reflect on everything that has happened in the last few days.

“However, I consider myself to be one of the luckiest people alive; not only to be so closely involved but also to have had the honour of meeting the Queen so many times.

“It’s been a privilege; everyone that you talk to you sense a sadness at her passing but she also had a very good innings and a life well lived so it’s a celebration of her life too. She was a very special person and we will never see her likes again.

“Thursday’s vigil at Westminster will be the last time I’m in her service so it will be a very poignant moment.

“It will be the third opportunity I’ve had to pay my respects, following the service at St Giles on Monday and seeing her off at the airport on Tuesday. For six hours at Westminster, I’ll be in her service one last time.”

Alister and his Cabinet colleagues will also be attending the State Funeral on Monday in Westminster Abbey.

That too will be a time to reflect on all the many moments he has enjoyed with Her Majesty.

Many occurred behind closed doors at the Privy Council and, as such, Alister couldn’t reveal those stories.

However, he did share some of his own personal thoughts on a Monarch who served her country for an incredible 70 years.

“There are moments I will remember and treasure for the rest of my life,” he said.

“It was amazing – she was on top of everything and she always knew far more than you imagined she would.

“In the conversations you had with her, you couldn’t gild the lily because she knew exactly what was going on. She was over all the details.

“She was businesslike when she needed to be but on the margins of that there was always humour.

“In the space of three days, I’ve had the pleasure of four meetings with King Charles and he has the same sense of humour that his parents had.

“It’s something that many people didn’t know about the Queen – she had the same keen wit and sense of humour as her husband and very good repartee.

“She also had this wonderful ability, in a short sentence, to put things into context. She was very concise and summed things up beautifully, whatever the subject.

“And she was utterly adorable too – she was like your favourite great aunt or grannie, at the same time as being the Queen. An incredibly warm person.

“She was one of those people you had absolute respect for but she always put you at your ease. Many of my Cabinet colleagues were very nervous about meeting her for the first time and they always came back and said the same thing. There was no need for them to be nervous because she made it so easy for them.

“She always enjoyed hearing anecdotes about things going on in Parliament – not just the mundane but what was really going on behind the scenes. And she had a twinkle in her eye when you told her!”

Meeting the King on four occasions

Whatever your views on the monarchy, the past week will forever be remembered in our history books.

While we’ve all watched the ceremonies unfold on our TV screens, Scotland’s Secretary of State has had a far more hands-on role.

That has included four meetings in the space of three days with our new sovereign, King Charles III.

It has also seen him travelling from London to Scotland twice, before returning back to London on Tuesday night – shortly after saluting Her Majesty as she left Scotland for the last time.

Yesterday (Thursday) Alister was on duty at Westminster Hall for six hours in his other role as one of the Queen’s Bodyguards, holding vigil while members of the public paid their respects.

And on Monday he will be among the mourners who attend the State Funeral at Westminster Abbey at 11am.

Among the many duties Alister has performed this week was watching history unfold at King Charles III’s Accession. As a member of the platform party, he bore witness and signed two documents in which the King took an oath to preserve the independence of the Church of Scotland.

Reflecting on a memorable week in history, Alister added: “In the space of three days, I’ve had the pleasure of four meetings with King Charles.

“It was a privilege to attend the Accession and to play a small part in our history.