Parliament date for farming choir

Emma Harper, MSP for South Scotland, has invited the successful Farmers and Farmers Wives Choir to the Scottish Parliament to perform in front of MSPs and many guests at a specially scheduled evening reception on Wednesday, May 1.

The choir, which was formed in September 2013, is made up of members from Dumfries and Galloway and other parts of Scotland and have played at a concert halls and venues across Scotland including the Royal Highland Show.

One of their most recent concerts was on Sunday, January 27, at the Sands Centre in Carlisle, which was attended by Galloway’s Emma Harper MSP and her family members.

Commenting Ms Harper said: “I am delighted that choir leader Kate Picken has accepted my invitation for the Farmers and Farmers Wives Choir to perform in front of many invited guests, including my MSP colleagues at the Scottish Parliament in May. The choir has been an unbridled success since their formation in 2013, performing at some of the biggest concert halls in Scotland, and after watching a number of their performances online.

And hearing about the fantastic feedback, from people attending and participating, I commend the choir for raising over £31,500 for good causes since 2014 for charities such as Macmillan Cancer Support, the British Heart Foundation, St Andrew’s Hospice Appeal, Ayrshire Hospice, Parkinson’s UK, Cancer Research and RSABI.”

The Sands appearance last month alone raised £12,000 for worthy causes.