North Rhins adventure to Lockerbie

It was off to Lockerbie Manor for a three-day adventure for North Rhins Primary 5-7 pupils from Leswalt, Kirkcolm and Portpatrick Primary Schools.

The outdoor activity residential trip started with a tour of the building and grounds given by the instructors before the youngsters were shown to their rooms.

Some canoeing at Lockerbie Manor

After quickly unpacking, the party split into four groups and headed to their first activity sessions.

These included archery, rifle shooting, obstacle course, climbing wall, abseiling, orienteering, fencing, canoeing and kayaking.

Reported one of the youngsters taking part: “After activity one, some pupils required a shower as they were caked in mud after army-crawling on their bellies underneath netting!

“By this time we had worked up quite an appetit and were served with the most delicious dinner – what a selection on offer! At nightime, we had an evening activity before getting all cosy in our jammies and spending time getting to know pupils from the other schools.

En garde!

“Day Two saw an early morning wake-up call at 7.20am. We had five activities spread out over the day, with some pupils getting an early afternoon bath after falling into the lake whilst kayaking! That night, having been exhausted from all the physical activity, pupils were sound asleep before 11pm.

“On Friday we were up early to get our rooms packed and emptied. Some rooms looked like a bomb had hit them and there were clothes everywhere! We then headed out for our final two activities before the bus arrived at 1.30pm to return us to Stranraer. Everyone had a brilliant time away, making new friends.”