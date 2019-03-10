MSP welcomes £120,000 grant for Dumfries and Galloway’s LGBT community

Galloway and West Dumfries MSP Finlay Carson has praised the work being done locally to support the LGBT community.

The Scottish Conservative and Unionist MSP used a speech in a Parliamentary debate during LGBT History Month to highlight recent funding success for the LGBT Plus group in Dumfries and Galloway, as well as a recent pop-up Queer Library held in Dumfries High Street.

He believes the recent £120,000 three-year funding award from the National Lottery Fund for the LGBT Plus group will go a long way to addressing the problem of isolation often felt by members of the LGBT community in rural areas.

In his speech, Mr Carson said: “In rural constituencies such as mine ensuring equity and equality is more difficult, whatever the issue, whether we are talking about health, education or social inclusion. The importance of the funding to the group is tangible.”