Moffat pub vying for Britain’s top rugby pub honour

The Buccleuch Arms Hotel in Moffat has beaten off competition from dozens of other clubs and bars across the UK to be shortlisted as one of Britain’s best rugby pubs.

The Moffat venue is one of five from all over the UK to make it to the finals of Aberdeen Standard Investments Melrose Sevens rugby pub of the year competition.

Punters suggesting the Buccleuch Arms Hotel said it was deserving of the accolade for being, “definitely the place to be on a rugby day! Best food ever, log fires, bespoke gin and beers to die for.”

Now it’s up to rugby fans themselves to choose the winner from the five British hostelries that have made it to the finals in a poll on social media.

Douglas Hardie, president of Melrose Rugby Club said: “Over 12,000 people will descend on the Borders town of Melrose to see Sevens action on April 14, but with television coverage from the BBC, the event is beamed out to rugby fans at home and abroad.

“For rugby fans who aren’t able to travel to the Borders to cheer on the home and international teams, many will savour match day action in bars or pubs. In our quest to find Britain’s top rugby pub, fans have told us that a great range of beer, delicious food, roaring fires, friendly staff and a buzzing atmosphere are among the qualities that make their locals special.

“However, just like the Melrose Sevens, there can only be one winner of Britain’s best rugby pub, and now it’s over to the public to pick their favourite from our shortlist.”

Voting is free and easy – choose your winner by completing the simple voting form on the Melrose Sevens social media platforms www.facebook.com/melrosevens or Twitter @melrosevens

The winner will be announced on March 28, and the pub that gains the most votes will receive the coveted title and an inscribed plaque to recognise the achievement.