Weather warning from the top man at NHS Dumfries and Galloway

A period of warm weather is continuing in Dumfries and Galloway, with temperatures predicted to reach 30°C today.

Dr Nigel Calvert of NHS Dumfries and Galloway Public Health Directorate said: “When we get hot and sunny weather like this, many people will head outdoors and make the most of it.

“It’s important to remember though that, for some, temperatures like these, over more than a day or two can be really uncomfortable and pose a risk to health.

“People who may be at risk include the over 65s, young children and those with heart and lung conditions.

“This is because their bodies may struggle to adapt to working harder, as all our bodies do when the weather gets this hot, and they can become ill.

“It’s important that we keep an eye on friends, family and neighbours who may be at risk, and chances are we’ll all know someone who may fit into these at risk groups.

“For everyone else, it is still wise to avoid the sun during the hottest parts of the day, carry water with you when travelling, and, if going out to large events, think what you can do stay cool.

“It’s also worth remembering to think about keeping homes cool as this can aid sleeping at night and give the body time to recover from the heat of the day.

The top ways for staying safe when we have hot weather like this are to:

· look out for others, especially older people, young children and babies and those with underlying health conditions

· close curtains on rooms that face the sun to keep indoor spaces cooler and remember it may be cooler outdoors than indoors

· drink plenty of water as sugary, alcoholic and caffeinated drinks can make you more dehydrated

· never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle, especially infants, young children or animals

· try to keep out of the sun between approximately 11 am and 3 pm

· take care and follow local safety advice if you are going into the water to cool down

· walk in the shade, apply sunscreen and wear a hat if you have to go out in the heat

· avoid physical exertion in the hottest parts of the day

· wear light, loose fitting cotton clothes

· make sure you take water with you if you are travelling