Unique event designed to support sight impaired

Residents with sight loss in the Scottish Borders will have the opportunity to receive expert advice at a free vision impairment event this month.

A range of organisations providing support for those with sight loss in the Scottish Borders will come together in Hawick at Vision Hub.

Hosted by Scottish War Blinded, on Wednesday, March 20, at Hawick Town Hall, doors will be open from 10.30am to 2pm.

At Vision Hub, local representatives from Scottish War Blinded and the Macular Society, as well as a number of other guest exhibitors, will offer specialist advice to visitors on how each service can help people with sight loss to continue living as independently as possible.

Whether you have sight loss yourself, or you care for someone who does, anyone affected by a sight condition is welcome to drop in, meet the experts and find out what kind of support is available. The event will be an opportunity to meet others with sight loss and share experiences.

Representatives from Borders Council Sensory and Low Vision Services, Guide Dogs, Borders Talking Newspaper, Borders Carers Centre and RNIB will also be present. Refreshments will be provided by the local Veterans’ Café.

For more information on this unique event call Dawn Smith, Scottish War Blinded Outreach Worker, on 07584 632 605 or via email: dawn.smith@scottishwarblinded.org.