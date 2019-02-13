The three Rs and life-saving skills to be taught in Dumfries and Galloway schools

The local MSP, who chairs the Scottish Parliament’s Cross Party Group on Heart Disease and Stroke, Labour’s Colin Smyth, has been backing a campaign by charity the British Heart Foundation to have CPR training delivered in every secondary school in the country.

Dumfries and Galloway has become the 23rd council across Scotland to sign up to the scheme.

The latest figures from the Scottish Government’s Information Services Division published last week shows that in 2017/18 986 people per 100,000 suffered from heart disease in the region, an increase from 931 per 100,000 in 2016/17. For heart attacks, of which heart disease is a leading cause, there was an increase to 229 per 100,000 people in 2017/18.

Mr Smyth said: “Increasing the number of people trained in CPR is literally a life-saving move. It is great news to see Dumfries and Galloway Council working alongside the Foundation in ensuring all our secondary pupils receive training.”

The MSP has tabled a motion at Holyrood welcoming the prospect of thousands of additional young life-savers.