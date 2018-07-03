Support for trauma scheme

SNP MSP Emma Harper welcomed the announcement made by Deputy First Minister John Swinney MSP for more support for front line workers responding to psychological trauma.

An additional £1.35 million from the Scottish Government will be invested to create a national training programme, developed for workers supporting people who have had adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and traumatic experiences in adulthood, such as physical or sexual abuse.

The programme will be led and coordinated by NHS Education for Scotland (NES) who will work with partners to create and deliver quality training resources.

Commenting, Ms Harper said: “I welcome the announcement by John Swinney that will ensure that there is increased support available to children who have encountered traumatic experiences.

“I attended the first Adverse Childhood Experience Cross Party Group where John Swinney MSP spoke and took part in a questions and answer session.

“Further to this announcement, I have written to Dumfries and Galloway Council to ask what support is provided to teachers so they can identify and support any children that they suspect may be experiencing adverse childhood events.”