South Scotland backing for organ donation reform

South Scotland MSP Colin Smyth has given his backing to new legislation that will mean Scotland shifting to an “opt-out” system for organ donation.

The local MSP voted in favour of the principles of the Human Tissue (Authorisation) (Scotland) Bill in the Scottish Parliament last month.

Under the Bill before the Scottish Parliament, it will be assumed people are in favour of donation unless they have stated otherwise.

However, the Bill does includes provisions to make sure the wishes of families and next of kin continue to be respected, and excludes children and adults who do not have the capacity to understand the rules.