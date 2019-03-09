Sign up for new self-management course in Newton Stewart

People living with sight, hearing or dual sensory loss in Wigtownshire are being invited to sign up for a self-management course to help them come to terms with and overcome any challenges their sensory impairment presents.

Local charity Visibility is offering the tailored self-management course at The Bruce Hotel, Newton Stewart. Starting on Thursday, April 25, and running for four consecutive weeks, the course will not only be delivered by people who have a sensory impairment themselves, but it has actually been written and designed by them too.

Lindsay McDowall, head of service for Visibility, explained: “The aim of these courses is for people to feel better informed as to how they can cope with their sensory loss and manage a long-term condition. There will be decades of lived experience in the room at each course and we want to share that with those in attendance so they can live their lives confidently and independently.”

Places for this course are strictly limited and should be booked in advance. Please call Visibility on 01387 267 131 to secure your space.