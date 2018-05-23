Public event to unveil results

Results of a public survey into health and social care needs within Moffat and the surrounding area are set to be published next week.

Dumfries and Galloway Health and Social Care Partnership undertook the survey from November 2017 to March 2018 - inviting people and organisations to submit views on how best to meet the health and social care needs of local people.

A survey was distributed, and verbal feedback collected at a series of public events.

These views have been collated and will now be presented in the form of a report at a public event held at Moffat House Hotel, Moffat, on May 30 from 1.30pm to 6.30pm.

Health and Social Care Manager for Annandale and Eskdale Gary Sheehan said: “We’re very grateful to everyone who contributed to the feedback we received.

“The event next week will look at these results, and we’d very much encourage anyone with an interest to come along.”

Copies of the report will be available on the day and after the event from the Town Hall, from GP surgeries and Moffat Hospital, as well as via: www.dg-change.org.uk

Presentations will be delivered at 2 pm, 4 pm and 6 pm, with refreshments available throughout the afternoon for attendees.