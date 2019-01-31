New health boss in charge in Dumfries and Galloway

A former psychiatric nurse and health care planner is to head NHS Dumfries and Galloway.

Nick Morris has been appointed as the health authority’s chairperson, succeeding Phil Jones, who led for four years.

Mr Morris said: “While I approach this role confident in the knowledge that this is a top-performing board, which leads a fantastic workforce, it is also with a very great awareness of the significant health care challenges we continue to face as a region.

“I’m a passionate advocate for the integration of health and social care services where opportunities exist to simplify the journey of care, especially for vulnerable people with complex care needs. I’m very keen to get started at this very exciting but challenging time.”

He began his career as a psychiatric nurse before moving into community mental health care within a social services environment. A range of strategic planning roles in mental health care led to him developing approaches to service redesign.

Mr Morris, who lives in Gatehouse of Fleet, takes up his post as the board relocates from Crichton Hall to Mountainhall Treatment Centre.

NHS Dumfries and Galloway chief executive Jeff Ace said: “Nick has a depth of professional experience that gives him excellent insight into the challenges we face and the style of leadership most likely to achieve success.

“Phil Jones was an outstanding chair, but I’m confident that Nick will continue his legacy of first-class strategic leadership.”