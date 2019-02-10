New facility at Dumfries and Galloway Infirmary for grieving parents

Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary
Support is available to families across the region who face the devastation of the death of their baby thanks to a new innovation by the area’s health authority.

A bereavement room has been set up at Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary to allow parents a private place to spend precious time with their baby before they have to say goodbye.

In addition, volunteer knitters in the local SANDS (Stillbirth and Neo-natal Death Society) group have been hard at work creating angel cribs and a blanket to be on hand for parents in need.

Senior Charge Midwife Hannah Irvine said: “We are so grateful here at the Birthing Suite for these donations that have come from our local SANDS group. The death of a baby is unfortunately not rare and working together with SANDS we want to make sure that parents have the best possible bereavement care locally.

“The midwives asked for a blanket to ensure babies can be transported in a dignified and respectful way when in hospital. This was kindly crocheted by Heather Hawes.”

Alison Hall, Dumfries and Galloway SANDS chairperson, said: “As a charity, we are on hand to support anyone affected by the death of a baby.

“Over the years we have worked very closely with the midwifery teams to improve care locally and support continuity.”

She went on to say: “The angel cribs were made by several members of the local community and we are so happy to support parents in any way we can.”