New facility at Dumfries and Galloway Infirmary for grieving parents

Support is available to families across the region who face the devastation of the death of their baby thanks to a new innovation by the area’s health authority.

A bereavement room has been set up at Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary to allow parents a private place to spend precious time with their baby before they have to say goodbye.

In addition, volunteer knitters in the local SANDS (Stillbirth and Neo-natal Death Society) group have been hard at work creating angel cribs and a blanket to be on hand for parents in need.

Senior Charge Midwife Hannah Irvine said: “We are so grateful here at the Birthing Suite for these donations that have come from our local SANDS group. The death of a baby is unfortunately not rare and working together with SANDS we want to make sure that parents have the best possible bereavement care locally.

“The midwives asked for a blanket to ensure babies can be transported in a dignified and respectful way when in hospital. This was kindly crocheted by Heather Hawes.”

Alison Hall, Dumfries and Galloway SANDS chairperson, said: “As a charity, we are on hand to support anyone affected by the death of a baby.

“Over the years we have worked very closely with the midwifery teams to improve care locally and support continuity.”

She went on to say: “The angel cribs were made by several members of the local community and we are so happy to support parents in any way we can.”