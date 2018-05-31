Health workshops hailed a success

A workshop bringing together community councils and Health and Social Care professionals last week has been hailed as positive and encouraging.

Addressing the workshop, which focused on transforming health and social care services in Wigtownshire, Transforming Wigtownshire chairman John Ross said: “We made a good start today.

“We had a meeting with a mixture of professionals and some of the representatives of community councils to develop a joint understanding of the purpose of the project: the sustainability of health and social care in the future.

“We had people who were prepared to be very open about what they thought was feasible, what the aims and objectives should be.

“And perhaps most importantly we had a very positive discussion about how we might communicate with the communities of Wigtownshire so that they understand what the project is about and that more importantly they have their input as to what they see as the future for sustainable services.”

Dumfries and Galloway Health and Social Care Wigtownshire Locality Manager June Watters said: “The idea behind the ambitious and exciting Transforming Wigtownshire programme is that the public work together with health and social care professionals and providers to co-design the best possible approach to services within available resources of people and money.

“But crucial to that is having communities engaged across all age groups, and taking an active role in developing these approaches.

“We were very glad to welcome representatives of three community councils to the event on Tuesday - from Garlieston, Port William and Kirkmaiden - and they immediately became a part of the team – delivering excellent observations and ideas.

“We had approached all 18 community councils in the area, and hope more will take up the chance to work together on designing approaches to health and social care.”

Port William Community Council secretary Jenni Gray was one of the community councillors who attended the workshop.

Jenni said: “Port William Community Council chairman Ann Highman attended the meeting with me, and we both understand how the NHS must make the best of the resources available to them and the financial constraints imposed upon it.”