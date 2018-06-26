Health Secretary is out of ideas

Galloway and West Dumfries MSP Finlay Carson has accused the Health Secretary of being out of ideas in how to solve the rural GP recruitment crisis.

Mr Carson challenged Shona Robison MSP to come up with fresh ideas to recruit GP’s to his constituency, hitting out at previous schemes which have failed to attract doctors to Dumfries and Galloway.

“A programme in 2015 failed to recruit any GP’s to the area, while only this month funding was announced for 85 additional places, a far cry from the 850 GP’s required across Scotland” he said.

In response the MSP claims Ms Robison suggested that it was the responsibility of Mr Carson to come up with ideas on how to solve the issues. He says enough is enough and that Ms Robison’s lack of answers suggests she has run out of ideas.

Commenting the MSP said: “What I saw in the Chamber was a Health Secretary who is out of ideas when it comes to solving the GP crisis.

“We have had scheme after scheme which haven’t delivered, and for Shona Robison to ask me for ideas on how to recruit new GP’s shows how she is out of her depth.

“The SNP Government have completely failed to plan for the future when it comes to rural GP’s.”