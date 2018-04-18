GP practice says ‘no home visits’ until further notice!

A staff illness at an adjacent GP medical practice has had a knock-on effect on Loch Ree Practice in Stranraer.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, and until further notice, Loch Ree Practice are unable to offer house visits unless for palliative care needs.

Patients at Loch Ree who request to be seen at home will be offered an appointment to attend and should make their own travel arrangements to be brought to the health centre.

A spokesman for Dumfries and Galloway Health and Social Care Partnership said: “We regret that we’ve been obliged to introduce this measure as a result of a staffing issue connected with circumstances at another practice.

“In the interim at Loch Ree, as with Lochinch, we appreciate patience and understanding around the current position.”

Loch Ree is at present being staffed by one GP, supported by locums, nurse practitioners and the wider practice team.

As a result, beyond arrangements offering appointments to Loch Ree patients seeking a house visit we would ask that all patients try to self care where at all possible.

The website NHS 24 provides access to a wide range of services, including self care guides. There are also links to other service providers including the musculoskeletal MSK Service, Breathing Space and Care Information, among others.

If patients are unsure of where to go for help, please visit www.knowwhototurnto.org and also consider ‘Pharmacy First’ before contacting Loch Ree Practice.

NHS Inform is also a valuable source of information where patients can access guidance on symptoms and self help, and can be visited at https://www.nhsinform.scot/