Charity launches new cardiac resource

A Scottish charity has launched a new online resource to support people who have had or been affected by an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest.

Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland say Life After Cardiac Arrest aims to support people who have survived an out of hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA), their families and anyone who has suffered a close family bereavement as a result.

Public Health Minister Aileen Campbell has welcomed the resource

The website, which features advice and information as well as personal stories and videos, has been welcomed by survivors and health professionals.

Dr Gareth Clegg, clinical senior lecturer and honorary consultant in emergency medicine, University of Edinburgh said: “Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland is leading the way in terms of aftercare of OHCA by producing materials for survivors and trained responders.

“This resource offers rehabilitation advice and information for patients and their families to not only help them understand what has happened to them now, but what is to be expected in the future.”

Around 65 people in Scotland experience an OHCA every week.

There are more than 3000 cardiac arrests outside of hospital in Scotland every year, but only one in 20

of those affected will survive.

Those who live in one of Scotland’s most deprived areas are twice as likely to have a cardiac arrest out of hospital and 43 per cent less likely to survive than your counterparts in other areas of the country.

Caitrian Guthrie, Cardiac e-Resources Project Manager at CHSS said: “An OHCA can have a huge effect not only on the lives of those who survive but also on their family and friends. This resource is critical in helping people know they are not alone in their journey following an out of hospital cardiac arrest. It looks at the main issues identified as being important to people and sign-posts them to sources of information, advice and support.”

Public Health Minister Aileen Campbell said: “This is an important resource which will provide vital information, support and advice to survivors of Out of Hospital Cardiac Arrest and their families.

“There is no doubt that the success of the strategy is due to the hard work of services right across Scotland and I am delighted that the funding provided by the Scottish Government is being put to such good use.”

The resource is being officially launched in Edinburgh today.

For information, visit www.lifeaftercardiacarrest.org or follow on social media using #LACA