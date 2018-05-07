Care company in line for award

A Dalbeattie-based care company has been recognised as one of Scotland’s leading home care companies, having been shortlisted for a Scottish Care Award.

Stewartry Care has been nominated in the Care at Home Provider of the Year category of the awards, which highlight the work undertaken by organisations and staff who work in the country’s Care at Home and Housing Support services.

The winner will be announced at a ceremony on May 18, hosted by Michelle McManus, at the Marriott Hotel in Glasgow.

A Stewartry Care spokesperson said: “We are very surprised but thrilled and honoured to be chosen as a finalist in these prestigious awards.”

The team was nominated by their business manager Carine McWilliam, who added: “Stewartry Care is employee-owned and this makes us stand out from other providers. We take a holistic approach to the care we provide and encourage service users to be involved as much a possible with their care package. We have made a great impact to the lives of service users.

We help tackle isolation and allow users to remain as independent as possible.”

The awards have been hailed a huge success in recognising individuals, teams and companies, who are delivering care at an incredibly high standard in an era of challenging budgets and within an increasingly demanding work environment.

The care awards will follow a full day conference focused on home care support in Scotland, with speakers including the Cabinet Secretary for Health & Sport, Shona Robison.