Grant funding for the arts

Fourteen regional arts projects across Dumfries and Galloway are set to share £75,000 from the Regional Arts Fund for projects taking place in 2018/19.

Competition was very strong with applications for just under £190,000 made to the fund, which is financed by Dumfries and Galloway Council. Awards are made on the recommendation of Dumfries and Galloway Chamber of the Arts.

The fund supports projects that deliver on at least one of the following arts priorities – promote and increase access to the arts, in particular for the most vulnerable; help young people fulfil their potential through the arts; and contribute to the economic wellbeing of the region.

Among the projects to be supported are Massive Outpouring of Love (MOOL)’s ‘Moving Stories’, based on the stories of refugees who have moved to Dumfries and Galloway.

The Ryan Youth Theatre will tour Dumfries and Galloway with a theatre piece devised by young people about growing up in Stranraer.

Upland Arts Development (the organisation behind Spring Fling) will work with Elmbank Special School in Dumfries to help young people with additional support needs to create graphic novels reflecting their life stories.

Councillor Andy Ferguson, said: “Taking part in the arts is linked to good health, increased confidence and positive self-esteem for people of all ages.

“I am delighted to see such a wide range of excellent arts projects being supported.”