Gazette’s former editor goes from papers to paperbacks

A former editor of the Galloway Gazette has just edited and published his FIFTH paperback book in the past year.

Multi award-winning editor and writer Nic Outterside – who was chief reporter at the Galloway Gazette between 1992 and 1994 and then edited the paper between 1998 and 1999 – quit his 28 year career in journalism following a nervous breakdown in June 2013.

Part of his recovery therapy was for him to begin writing about the life experiences which had led to his breakdown.

His first paperback book, The Hill - Songs and Poems of Darkness and Light, was published in November 2014.

There was further success in the editing role as he prepared the work of a young Indian writer for publication, leading others to seek his expertise.

This then snowballed into him playing a part in five publications in the past 12 months, ranging from poetry to an appreciation of Bob Dylan!

Commenting on his publishing feat, Nic said: “I enjoyed a fabulous career in newspapers but now I am getting as much fun out of books.”

Nic has already embarked on a heavy 2019 schedule of writing and editing.