Galloway helpers sought for join Marie Curie service

A Springholm man is calling for volunteers to join him in providing companionship for people living with terminal illness.

Jordan Henderson, 23, has been a helper for the Marie Curie cancer service since May 2017 and is keen to endorse its crucial work.

Jordan Henderson of the Marie Curie charity, Galloway

The charity is looking for ten people in Sanquhar, Thornhill, Lockerbie, Annan and Stranraer to sign up to its volunteer programme.

Jordan said; “We need people of all ages to volunteer because people of all ages are terminally ill.

“The most important skill you need is to be a good listener.

“I started volunteering because I wanted to give something back to Marie Curie nurses, who provided overnight care for my papa.

“I enjoy meeting new people and feel that it’s helped increase my confidence.”

The local Helper service complements support from Marie Curie nurses, who provided 4,359 visits to terminally ill people last year.

Trained volunteers offer free, regular support in person or on the telephone and help people living with a terminal illness and their families.

These include making short trips to the shops, providing companionship and helping access local services.

To find out more about becoming a volunteer, contact Katie Wardlaw on 07834 394497 or katie.wardlaw@mariecurie.org.uk