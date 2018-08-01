Galloway heifer takes top award at the Wigtown Show

It was ladies’ day at Wigtown Agricultural Show today, (Tuesday) at Bladnoch Park with the Champion of Champions sash going to a bonny two-year-old Galloway heifer, shown by William McCornick and owned by his father Michael, of Barquhill Farm.

The 2018 Craig Cup judge was respected farming journalist and sheep breeder Patsy Hunter. Galloway born and bred Patsy headed up an all-female line-up of judges, put in place by the show committee to honour the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage.

After Patsy had picked the Galloway as the winner, she cast her eye over the line-up of breed winners, and, in keeping with the ‘girl power’ theme, choose the Zwarble ewe from IM Brisbane, Little Tongue, Castle Kennedy, as reserve champion.

Asked what had influenced her two choices, Patsy said: “The Galloway is well filled out for a two-year-old with a fantastic topline and a beautiful head. And the Zwarble was full of style.

“It was quite stressful being the champion of champions’ judge”, she added, “only because of the quality of the livestock I had to judge. They are all champions in their own right.”

Presenting the trophies were Christine and Heather who recently appeared in the BBC2 series ‘Love in the Countryside’, alongside Wigtown Show secretary Richard Oxley.