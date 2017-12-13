Fire engine leaves road at A75 accident scene

A fire engine left the road at the scene of a crash in icy conditions on the A75.

The accident, involving two lorries and a car, was reported at about 8.30am between Stranraer and Newton Stewart.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent two vehicles to the scene but one ended up coming to rest at the side of the road.

The firefighters were unhurt but two casualties in the other vehicles were taken to hospital for checks.

Conditions in the area prompted Scotland Transerv to issue a freezing rain warning urging motorists to show “extreme caution”.

The road was closed west of Kirkcowan shortly after 9am but it had fully reopened by noon.